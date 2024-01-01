US Responds to Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister’s Comments on House Resolution

Jalil Afridi

Washington, D.C. – In a press briefing today, Vedant Patel, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, addressed comments made by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister regarding alleged U.S. interference in Pakistani elections. The Deputy Prime Minister had criticized a House resolution, which saw overwhelming support from 368 congressmen, asserting that it constituted unsolicited interference and undermined the fairness of Pakistan’s elections.

When asked if the State Department would condemn the Vice Prime Minister’s statement, Patel clarified the U.S. position. “As a standard practice, we’re not going to speak to pending congressional legislation,” he stated, emphasizing the separation and coequality of the U.S. Congress within the American democratic system.

Patel reiterated the U.S. commitment to advocating for democratic principles and human rights in Pakistan. “Our most senior officials, whether that be Secretary Blinken, Assistant Secretary Lu, Ambassador Blome, have consistently and privately and publicly urged Pakistan to respect the rights of its people in line with its constitution and international commitments,” he said. Patel underscored the importance of fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression, association, peaceful assembly, and religion, in maintaining a democratic society.

The exchange highlights ongoing tensions and differing perspectives between the U.S. and Pakistan regarding democratic processes and international diplomacy.