US Responds to UN Comments on Imran Khan’s Detention

Jalil Afridi

Washington, D.C. – Vedant Patel, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, addressed a question by The Frontier Post regarding the recent statement by the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, which declared the detention of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as illegal and unfounded.

When asked if the U.S. would condemn the alleged election fraud and Imran Khan’s detention, Patel deferred to the UN for further clarification on their comments. He reiterated the State Department’s stance, stating, “In the case of Mr. Khan, you’ve heard us say this before: This is an internal matter for Pakistan. I don’t have any assessment to offer from up here.”

Patel’s comments reflect the U.S. position of non-interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs, while emphasizing that it is up to Pakistani authorities to address these issues. The State Department’s response highlights the complexities of international diplomacy and the delicate balance of addressing human rights concerns while respecting national sovereignty.