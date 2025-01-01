US, Russia ask UN Security Council to meet Monday on Syria

NEW YORK (Reuters): The United States and Russia have asked the United Nations Security Council to meet behind closed doors on Monday over the escalating violence in Syria, diplomats said on Sunday.

Syria struggled to contain some of the deadliest violence in 13 years of civil war, pitting loyalists of deposed president Bashar al-Assad against the country’s new rulers.

The clashes, which a war monitoring group said had already killed 1,000 people, mostly civilians, took place in al-Assad’s coastal heartland.

The Kremlin, asked on Monday about clashes in Syria, said that violence needs to end in the country as soon as possible.