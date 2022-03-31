US: Russia blocking extension of OSCE mission to Ukraine

VIENNA (TASS): US Pe-rmanent Representative to the Organization for Secu-rity and Cooperation in Eu-rope (OSCE) Michael Car-penter claims that Russia has blocked a one-year extension of the mandate of the OSCE Special Monito-ring Mission to Ukraine.

“It is deeply regrettable that the Russian Federation has blocked the consensus on extending the mandate of the Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine. This is irresponsible and unjustified, but I think this is hardly surprising,” the US envoy said in a widespread statement at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.

The mandate of the mission was renewed annually for a year. On March 31, 2021, it was extended until March 31, 2022.

As Michael Carpenter noted, the US “accepts” Ukraine’s objections to closing the mission. “We also fully support the efforts of the chairman (OSCE – TASS note) to continue negotiations in search of a consensus,” he added.

The OSCE Mission began its work in Ukraine on March 21, 2014. The decision to form it was supported by all 57 member countries of the organization.

The mission includes about 1,000 observers. Mission offices are located in Kyiv, Donetsk and Lugansk.

In early March, OSCE Secretary General Helga S-chmid announced the evacuation of almost 500 SMM monitors from Ukraine following the start of Russia’s military operation.

