US-Russia diplomacy and psychological warfare

US Ambassador to Russia, John J. Sullivan, has said that Russia should not close the US Embassy in Moscow despite the crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine because the world’s two biggest nuclear powers must continue their talks. During an interview with TASS, the American Ambassador was of the view that Washington and Moscow should not simply break off diplomatic relations and cautioned against the removal of the works of Leo Tolstoy from Western bookshelves or a ban on the music of Pyotr Tchaikovsky, two great Russian icons of literature and fine arts, respectively. The American Ambassador was expressing his apprehensions regarding the scenarios if Russia pauses its diplomacy with the west. However, Sullivan was of the view that the only reason the United State might be forced to close its embassy would be if it became unsafe to continue its work.

The bilateral diplomatic relations between the United States and Russia had witnessed countless ups and downs before, during and after the cold war. No analyst ever termed US-Russia relations exemplary at any stage throughout the history of their bilateral diplomacy, however dialogue had been the only phenomenon which prevented both adversaries from an armed conflict several times during their decades long cold war. Besides government level contacts between both countries, their diplomatic missions in each other countries served as spying hubs against the host nation throughout the cold war and after that, while both nations had been employing certain tactics to resist each other’s espionage operations in their countries. Surprisingly, the Russian government placed a ban on the hiring of local employees by the US Diplomatic Missions in Russia in April last year which slashed the US diplomatic workforce by more than 1200 staff members. Both nations had expelled their diplomats on charges of espionage, hacking activities and alleged interference in political process in the past, while US-Russia diplomatic bonds stretched significantly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but no such event has occurred so far which lead to the complete cessation of their diplomatic relations which is counterproductive and destructive equally for both nations.

The US-Russia rivalry has reached an all-time high, while both nations have ramped up their blame game and propaganda campaign against each other. Recently, a Russian general had claimed that western allies can stage a covert use of tactical Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs) to put blame on Russia in a bid to damage Russia’s special status and strategic interests at international level. While NATO allies had been accusing the Russian Federation of its involvement in the violation of fundamental human rights, war crimes against civilians in Ukraine along with accusations of preparing to use weapons of mass Destruction against Ukrainian forces. Previously western allies had launched a provocation campaign against the Putin regime for its alleged invasion against Ukraine until an angry Putin actually invaded his neighbor and confirmed their predictions.

Presently, American Diplomats are forecasting the cessation of US-Russian diplomacy which would be more disastrous for Putin regime in the presence of worldwide economic and financial sanctions against Moscow. Apparently, the saga of diplomatic isolation could be the next strategy of American policymakers to deal with their enemy. Earlier, Russia’s sole ruler had become a prey to the western psychological operation after invading Ukraine.