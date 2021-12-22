US-Russia security dialogues

US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Karen Donfried informed the media that the US-Russia consultations on security issues at various platforms including in a bilateral format, as well as through the Russia-NATO Council and the Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will begin in January next year. According to Donfried, the United States calls on both Russia and its allies and partners in the EU not to conduct discussions on security in the Euro-Atlantic area in the public space, because such disputes can only undermine progress in negotiations on these issues. While commenting on already ongoing US-Russia Security Consultation, and recently Russia’s proposed Security Guarantees between Russia, the EU and the US, Donfried said that in Washington’s view, some of the proposals put forward by Moscow are unacceptable. According to her, the United States is ready to discuss the proposals that Russia has put on the table, however there are something’s which the US side believes merits discussion in the three formats, while there are other things in these documents which are unacceptable to the US.

The tension between Russian Federation and the United States and its allies had increased many folds during recent months on the issue of Russian military buildup on the Ukrainian border, which alarmed Ukraine’s western allies of any possible Russian invasion against the pro-west nation. Several EU states deployed their militaries in Ukraine under NATO’s platform to express solidarity with Ukraine. Whereas Russia termed this militarization prejudicial to the regional peace and stability and warned NATO of serious consequences of its advancement toward the East. The situation had become so worrisome that American reconnaissance aircrafts started secret recce mission over the Black Sea and Crimean Peninsula, while US Strategic bombers conducted practice mission of nuclear weapons for potential use against Russia from various directions in different formats. However, a recent video call between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had reversed the situation and both leaders agreed to start dialogue and resolve the issues through diplomacy instead of power. In a follow-up visit to Biden-Putin call, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried visited Moscow and was handed over security guarantees proposals by Russian authorities.

According to details, the proposed Security Guarantees include refusal from actions and measures affecting the safety of the other party, non-participation in them and refusal to support them, rejection of security measures, individual or within the framework of an international organization, military alliance or coalition, which could undermine the fundamental security interests of the other states. It also demands halt in expansion of NATO alliance toward East, refusal to admit former Soviet States in the Alliance, ban on deployment and basing of NATO troops in former Soviet States by the US and allies. Although America rejected most of Russia’s proposals, it showed willingness to negotiate on the issues. The talks will be held in three formats in January next year. Presently, Russia has acted smartly and handed over a long wish list to neutralize the aggressive doctrine of America and its allies which aims at military containment of Russia besides economic measures including sanctioning of Nord Stream-2 project if Russia turned violent. However, Biden’s next move will define the future of US-Russia dialogue in the days to come.