US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman led a US interagency delegation comprising officials from the National Security Council, Department of State, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Joint Staff, and Department of Energy to Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday, to participate in the US-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov led the Russian delegation. During the Biden Putin Summit in mid June this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden agreed to embark on an integrated Strategic Stability Dialogue between two countries to overcome the challenge of unpredictability and risk of accidental Nuclear warfare.

According to reports, both delegations discussed policy priorities, current security environment, national perceptions of threats to strategic stability, prospects for new nuclear arms control, and the format for future Strategic Stability Dialogue sessions between the two rivals. The two delegations agreed to meet again in a plenary session at the end of September, and to hold informal consultations in the interim, with the aim of determining topics for expert working groups at the second plenary. As said, the Americans Senior officials from Departments of State and Defense will brief US allies at NATO Headquarters Brussels, on July 29.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry there was a comprehensive discussion of the country’s approaches to maintain strategic stability, the prospects for arms control and measures to reduce risks at the talks. The United States and Russia kicked off their Nuclear Strategic Stability dialogue, a very sensitive and long-awaited discussion which has a direct impact on the security, sovereignty of both countries and has grave consequences on the safety and security of the whole world. Both nations had collected huge stockpiles of destructive nuclear warheads, tactical Nuclear and Biological weapons, long-range and medium range ballistic missiles systems. The Biden administration initiated the Nuclear Strategic Stability dialogues with its staunch rival in a bid to ensure predictability and reduce the risk of accidental Nuclear warfare between the two nations. However, American Intelligentsia advised the Biden administration to keep its missile Systems off the negotiating table because it does not affect Russia and the US faces missile threats from North Korea and Iran. US Scholars are advocating that China must be brought into US-Russia arms control because of huge military buildup. While keeping American nukes aside, US Academics desired that Russian Exotics weapons, tactical and Chemical weapons must be brought into arms control negotiations in coming days. However, the Biden administration perceives Russia is in a weak position due to shortage of resources during these days. While addressing the US Intelligence Community President Biden said that Putin knows that he is in real trouble because Russian Economy has Nuclear weapons and oil wells but nothing else.

However, both sides did not specify which opponent’s weapon had a destabilizing effect between the two countries. According to experts, from the US’s perspective Russian Poseidon Nuclear powered and Nuclear armed unmanned underwater vehicles and Nuclear Power Burevestnik Cruise missile could be considered as destabilizing systems. Whereas, Russia has deep concerns regarding the US Missile defense System and hypersonic capabilities. In fact, both big powers perceive its own weapons as deterrence and see rivals’ nukes as a great threat to the global community. However, if the two big powers put off the specs of selfishness and envy from their eyes, they will find all their Nukes a great threat to humanity. Therefore, it is advisable to both Biden and Putin to eliminate all their deadly Nukes so the earth can be turned into a heaven.