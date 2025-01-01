US, Russia to meet Thursday in Istanbul on restoring embassy operations

WASHINGTON (AFP): The United States and Russia will hold talks on Thursday in Istanbul on restoring some of their embassy operations that have been drastically scaled back following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the US State Department said.

The talks, the second of their kind, come after President Donald Trump reached out to Russia following the start of his second term and offered better ties if it winds down fighting in Ukraine.

The two sides will “try to make progress on further stabilizing the operations of our bilateral missions,” State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters on Tuesday.

“There are no political or security issues on the agenda, and Ukraine is not — absolutely not — on the agenda,” she said.

“These talks are solely focused on our embassy operations, not on normalizing a bilateral relationship.”

The talks are going ahead despite Russia rejecting a Ukraine-backed US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday lamented the lack of a US response.

Trump a day later told reporters that he was not happy that Russia was “bombing like crazy right now.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has previously said that it is important for both the United States and Russia to resume higher staffing at their respective embassies to improve contacts, regardless of the situation in Ukraine.