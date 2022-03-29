US-Russia tussle and global forums

The Russian Federation has accused the United States and its allies of attempting to use the platform of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to discuss the Ukrainian crisis in recent days. According to details, at the meeting of the Dispute Settlement Body of the WTO, several western allies and unfriendly countries of the Russian Federation attempted to raise the Ukrainian issue, but the Russian representative rejected their attempt and resolutely told the western allies that the WTO is not a forum for discussing political issues and that the purpose of the organization is to promote economic development and raise living standards of the people of the world. The Russian delegation emphasized that attention should be focused on resolving problems that the organization already has, rather than creating new ones.

The US-Russia rivalry has reached every nook and corner of the world, while the US and its allies have launched their anti-Russian campaign at all multilateral forums. Earlier, the western nations had removed Russia from SWIFT, the global banking system, and recently they initiated a move at the forum of the WTO to seek the removal of Russia’s most favored nation trade regime. According to reports, the western nations had been considering initiating a process for the removal of Belarus’ accession to the WTO. The western allies are known for the fact that Belarus’s Lukashenko is a close ally of President Putin, so targeting the enemy’s friend is actually an assault on the rival. However, Russian officials successfully rescued their buddy from the enemy’s invasion. While the Russian government has prepared a list of the states and territories that had committed unfriendly actions against the Russian government, its companies, and citizens after Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and expressed resolve to repay their actions in the same coin. In fact, Ukraine is a living example of a nation that played on others’ behalf in the rivalry between two elephants and faced irreparable loss, hence the weak nations are suggested not to involve in others’ hostility because no one is a supporter of a weak nation.