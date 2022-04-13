US: Russia will be excluded from OSCE

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): The US authorities proceed from the fact that the exclusion of Russia fro-m the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) because of the special operation in Ukraine is unlikely, since there is no clear procedure for doing so. This was stated on Wednesday at an online briefing for journalists by the US Permanent Representative to the organization, Michael Carpenter.

“With regard to the OSCE, there is no clear procedure by which Russia could be excluded,” he said. “It is unlikely that we could find a procedure that would allow us to exclude Russia,” Carpenter added.

Russian President Putin announced on February 24 a special military operation in response to the request of the leaders of the Donbass republics for help. He stres-sed that Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories, and the goals are the demilitarization and denazification of the country. The West, in response to the decision of Russia, imposed large-scale sanctions against it.

Meanwhile, Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria said that Moscow requires the OSCE to report on the use of technical surveillance euipment and other equipment of the Special Monitoring Mission left in Ukraine. “The OSCE leaders-hip is obliged to honestly report by whom and how ex-actly the organization’s equipment left on the territory of Ukraine, the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics was used,” she noted.

