US sanctions 19 Indian firms for aiding Russia against Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Agencies): The United States has sanctioned 19 Indian companies for their roles in supporting Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

The Department also targeted several senior Russian Ministry of Defence officials appointed earlier this year and defence companies and those supporting Russia’s future energy production and exports.

“The United States and our allies will continue to take decisive action across the globe to stop the flow of critical tools and technologies that Russia needs to wage its illegal and immoral war against Ukraine,” Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said.

“As evidenced by today’s action, we are unyielding in our resolve to diminish and degrade Russia’s ability to equip its war machine and stop those seeking to aid their efforts through circumvention or evasion of our sanctions and export controls,” Adeyemo said.

The sanctions aim to disrupt Russia’s ability to procure key technologies and components from third-party countries.

The targeted goods include microelectronics and CNC (computer numerical control) items, which the Department of Commerce has classified as high-priority.

Countries including China, India, Kazakhstan, Turkiye, and the UAE have been identified as suppliers of these critical dual-use goods that Russia uses to maintain and enhance its weapon systems.

The US Department of the Treasury stated that companies from China, Switzerland, Thailand, and Turkiye were also sanctioned for providing advanced technology and equipment Russia desperately needs to support its war machine.