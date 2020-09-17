US sanctions 2 companies over Hezbollah links

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it has blacklisted Arch Consulting and Meamar Construction, building on sanctions imposed as they were accused of enabling Hezbollah.

Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of State gave a statement on the decision of U.S. for designating Hizballah’s Companies and Officials.

The Secretary of State talked about the corruption and exploitation in the Lebanon’s system. He said that “Lebanon’s political leaders have long exploited the lack of transparency in Lebanon’s economy to conceal their self-enrichment, while pretending they are defending the rights of their people.”

Despite its claims to the contrary, the terrorist group Hizballah is every bit as involved in this deception as other actors he added.

Pompeo said that United States has designated two Hizballah-linked companies and one Hizballah official pursuant to Executive Order 13224 as amended.

These companies include Arch Consulting and Meamar Construction for being owned, controlled and directed by the terrorist organization Hizballah.

We are designating Sultan Khalifa As’ad for being a leader or an official of Hizballah, Pompeo clarified. The Secretary of State Pompeo further profoundly explained the decision of U.S. by stating that, Arch Consulting and Meamar Construction are two of many companies subordinate to Hizballah’s Executive Council, and Hizballah has used these companies to conceal its economic activity and evade U.S. sanctions. Hizballah collaborated with former Lebanese Minister Yusuf Finyanus to ensure that Arch and Meamar won Lebanese government contracts worth millions of dollars, and the companies sent a portion of those funds to Hizballah’s Exec-utive Council, exposed the Secretary of State.

The US has also designated former Minister, Finyanus on September 8 for abusing his cabinet position to provide material support to Hizballah. Arch Consulting was previously part of and continues to provide funds to Jihad al-Bina, a prominent Hizballah construction company designated by the United States in 2007, the Treasury said.

In this decision Sultan Khalifa As’ad was also sanctioned for supporting Hizballah.

While explaining the reason of decision he said that, Sultan Khalifa As’ad oversees Arch, Meamar, and other Hizballah companies in his position on Hizballah’s Executive Council, where he helps manage the terrorist group’s municipal affairs.

As’ad coordinates directly with Hashim Safi al-Din, head of Hizballah’s Executive Council, to guide the activities of Arch, Meamar, and other Hizballah companies Pompeo revealed in his statement. Secretary of State also blamed the involvement of political leaders for directing contracts to political allies, this is the cause of increased corruption in Lebanon and Hizballah exploits this type of corruption for their own interests. The Lebanese people have been demonstrating against corruption for nearly a year and demanding that their government address their basic needs after decades of political dysfunction, he added.

While concluding his remarks he said that, the Lebanese people deserve better, and the United States will continue to support their calls for an end to corruption and more responsive governance.