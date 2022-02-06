US: Sanctions against Russia may affect Chinese economy

NEW YORK (TASS): US sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine could affect the Chinese economy. This was stated by Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan in an interview with NBC , aired on Sunday.

“The sanctions that we intend to impose will have an impact on China because they target the Russian financial system, which is linked to the Chinese economy. China will have a choice whether to act in accordance with the sanctions or not. If the choice is made not to comply with the sanctions, then “of course, there are certain penalties. In general, from our point of view, Beijing will bear part of the price for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They should take this into account in their contacts with the Russian authorities over the next couple of weeks,” he said.

Sullivan added that he did not have information whether the topic of Ukraine was discussed during the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. “I would like to draw your attention to the following: in the 5,000-word joint statement between Russia and China, Ukraine is not mentioned even once,” he added.

Earlier, a group of Democrats led by the Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Robert Menendez (D-NJ) introduced a bill called the Ukraine Sovereignty Prote-ction Act of 2022 to the upper house of the US legislature. It involves the im-position of sanctions agai-nst the Russian President, the Prime Minister, the heads of the Foreign and Defense Ministries, the Chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces and other representatives of the military leadership. In addition, restrictive measures may affect the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. An identical bill was later also introduced to the House of Representatives of Congress.

Later, Menendez said that part of the sanctions discussed in the US Senate against the Russian Federation due to the situation around Ukraine could be introduced before the invasion, which Russia is allegedly preparing. Menendez did not explain what kind of sanctions could be introduced in advance. The US administration has previously opposed the use of sanctions on a provisional basis, as otherwise they would lose their deterrent effect.