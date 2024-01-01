US sanctions entities facilitating weapons to Houthis

NEW YORK (AA): The US Treasury Department said Wednesday it imposed sanctions on multiple entities that have facilitated weapons procurement for Ansarallah, commonly referred to as the Houthis.

The sanctions include two individuals and four companies located in China, including Hong Kong, and Yemen, “who have directly supported Houthis’ efforts to procure military-grade materials abroad and ship these items to Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, enabling the group’s ongoing attacks,” it said in a statement.

The Houthis have deployed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles to attack US military forces, merchant vessels, their crews, and civilian populations in Israel since November 2023, it noted.

They rely on a global network of procurement operatives, shipment facilitators, and suppliers to procure and transport components and equipment needed to manufacture and deploy a range of advanced weapons systems.

“The Houthis have sought to exploit key jurisdictions like the PRC (People’s Republic of China) and Hong Kong in order to source and transport the components necessary for their deadly weapons systems,” Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said in the statement.

“Treasury will continue to target the facilitators that enable the Houthis’ destabilizing activities,” he added.