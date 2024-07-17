US sanctions Israeli official for extremist activities

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC : The U.S. government has imposed sanctions on Ofer Bazzari, a prominent Israeli official, and two associated entities, citing their involvement in violent activities in the West Bank. Bazzari, a close ally of Israel’s far-right national security minister, has been linked to extremist groups responsible for attacking humanitarian aid convoys bound for Gaza.

This decision marks a significant step in the Biden administration’s efforts to address rising settler violence and human rights abuses in the region. The sanctioned entities include the Bazzari Foundation and the Zionist Council for Israeli Expansion, both reportedly involved in financing and supporting aggressive actions against Palestinian communities and international aid efforts.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) stated that these sanctions aim to disrupt the financial networks enabling such violence. “Today’s action underscores our commitment to holding accountable those who perpetuate violence and hinder humanitarian assistance in conflict zones,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Bazzari’s sanctioned activities have included organizing and funding attacks on convoys delivering essential supplies to Gaza, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the enclave. The sanctions will freeze all U.S.-based assets of Bazzari and the involved entities and prohibit American citizens and businesses from engaging in transactions with them.

The Israeli government has yet to issue an official response to the sanctions. However, human rights organizations have welcomed the move, hoping it will lead to greater accountability for actions contributing to regional instability.

This development comes amid increasing international scrutiny of Israel’s settlement policies and their impact on the peace process. The U.S. continues to advocate for a two-state solution and the protection of human rights in the region, emphasizing the importance of peaceful coexistence and dialogue.