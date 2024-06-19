US sanctions: Pakistan recalls ambassador for critical consultations

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recalled its envoy to Washington, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, for critical consultations as the country prepares to address anticipated US pressure and sanctions on its missile program in 2025.

According to diplomatic sources, Pakistan is deliberating various strategies to counter expected US pressure on its missile program after the regime change in America.

Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh has arrived in Islamabad to hold consultations with key policymakers, including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, officials at the Foreign Office, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Rizwan Sheikh is expected to brief PM Shehbaz Sharif and the Foreign Office on recent diplomatic activities, progress, and challenges in Washington.

Over the last three months, he has held significant meetings with members of both chambers of the US Congress to present Pakistan’s stance comprehensively.

The consultations also focus on shaping Pakistan’s policy following the anticipated Republican administration’s transition in January 2025.

Meetings between the Foreign Office and Rizwan Sheikh aim to assess the potential US approach toward Pakistan under a Republican-led government.

Diplomatic sources revealed that since 2021, the US has imposed six rounds of sanctions on entities and individuals linked to Pakistan’s missile program.

The sanctions, coupled with heightened criticism and pressure, have prompted Pakistan to explore robust countermeasures.

The first quarter of 2025 is expected to see visits from US officials to Pakistan, underscoring the significance of ongoing diplomatic preparations.

Pakistan remains committed to safeguarding its national security interests while fostering diplomatic dialogue.