US-Saudi back off

President Joe Biden has warned that there will be consequences for US relations with Saudi Arabia after OPEC Plus announced a cut in oil production in recent days. The global oil cartel, OPEC Plus announced a plan for an oil production cut last week despite Washington’s strong opposition to the decision. The United States accused Saudi Arabia of kowtowing to Russia, which objects to a Western cap on the price of Russian oil spurred by the war in Ukraine. According to the details, America intends to review its policy regarding its diplomatic relations, trade, economic, and defense ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the coming months. According to American officials, the United States will be watching the situation closely over the coming weeks and months and would decide accordingly.

The entire world is passing through a turbulent time and facing acute repercussions of the war in Ukraine which prompted global instability and skyrocketing energy prices across the globe while developed nations and energy-deficient countries including the United States, Europe, and Asian Nations hit hard by this catastrophic phenomena over the past months. President Biden had been facing serious challenges from his political opponents on the domestic front while ever-raising energy prices and the high cost of living had badly affected his public rating ahead of the US mid-term elections during which all 435 seats of US Congress and 34 seats of the upper chamber will be on the ballot. Although, Biden ordered the release of over 100,000 gallons of gasoline on daily basis from US Strategic oil reserves and approached Venezuela, Qatar, and other OPEC nations to satisfy its energy needs but failed to address its growing energy crisis.

In fact, domestic fiscal and political snags compelled Biden to rush toward the Middle East to mend ties with so-called Pariah and Biden’s long-standing foe Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Suliman in August this year. Biden’s Middle East voyage could not produce the desired results as the OPEC Plus gathering decoded contrary to the US demands and opted to cut oil production instead of increasing production of the black gold. According to reports, American officials had been lobbying for months and continuously persuading OPEC member states, particularly the Middle Eastern oil-rich nations including KSA, UAE, and Kuwait to play their role at the OPEC forum for increasing oil production to reduce the impact of energy shortage in the world. However, the energy producing nations did not act according to America’s desire thus President Biden has decided to reuse the famous American Diplomatic tact commonly known as “Carrot and Stick” to get the intended results. According to experts, the Biden administration has ramped up its pressure on the Saudi government through repeated calls for the revision of the US-Saudi ties, however, such coercive tactics are less likely to work in the changed global geopolitical scenario because the US could not afford disengagement with a major nation in the Middle East region as Moscow and Beijing are ready to fill the gap and manipulate the events in their favor which would be more disastrous for American interests in the Middle East region.

Economists have warned the world about a looming global recession that would have a grave impact on the global economy and domestic politics of all nations in the world. An emerging multipolar world will provide more space for weak nations to maneuver for the protection of their interests, and likely to reduce the authority of the global sheriff, yet the influential have to live with the bitter truth in the future.