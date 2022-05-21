US-Saudi discuss Iranian threats

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken joined Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman’s meeting on Saturday with Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in Washington, D.C.

The Secretary and Deputy expressed strong support for the UN-negotiated truce and reviewed other recent progress in Yemen, including the resumption of commercial flights from Sana’a and regular fuel imports through Hudaydah, while stressing the need to urgently improve access to Taiz and other cities on the front lines of the conflict.

They discussed with the Deputy Minister the enduring United States commitment to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s defenses, efforts to counter Iranian threats, and the importance of maintaining strong international support for Ukraine.

They also discussed managing pressures in global energy markets stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and reviewed human rights issues as well as Saudi Arabia’s progress on its Vision 2030 program.

Also, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid Bin Salman met with US Special Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking to discuss the latest developments in the Taiz conflict, the Yemen war and the need for UN-backed peace proposals, among other bilateral issues, a tweet from the minister on Saturday said.

“I affirmed to him the Saudi led Coalition’s backing of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council and its supporting entities, and our aspirations for reaching a comprehensive political resolution to the crisis that will lead Yemen into peace and prosperity,” Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud said.

He also “reaffirmed the need for the United Nations and the international community to pressure the Houthis into reopening the roads of Taiz, deposit revenues of the Hodeidah port, and engage with peace proposals,” according to the same tweet.

Prince Khalid also headed the Saudi side in the meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Committee between the Ministries of Defense in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America as the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin H. Kahl headed the US side.

During the meeting, the latest developments and the rapid regional and international changes were discussed, in addition to discussing many issues and files as part of the two countries’ vision to defend common interests and maintain international peace and security.

The two officials also spoke about the US approach to China “as its pacing challenge.” They also touched on the war in Yemen, maritime threats, and violent extremist organizations.

Iran’s destabilizing actions in the region were also a topic of discussion.

The pair agreed to increase cooperation and work to counter the smuggling of illicit weapons to violent non-state groups in the Middle East.

Related