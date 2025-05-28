US says it rejects Macron’s plan to recognize a Palestinian state

WASHINGTON (Reuters): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday that Washington rejected French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to recognize a Palestinian state, with the top American diplomat calling it a “reckless decision.”



Macron said on Thursday that France intends to recognize a Palestinian state in September at the United Nations General Assembly, adding that he hoped it would help bring peace to the Middle East.



“This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace,” Rubio said in a post on X.



Washington’s ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, said in June he did not think an independent Palestinian state remained a US foreign policy goal.