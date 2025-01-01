US says killed senior member of Syria al-Qaeda affiliate

DAMASCUS (Agencies): The US military said Saturday it had killed a senior member of al-Qaeda’s Syrian branch Hurras al-Din, which announced its dissolution last month, in an airstrike in the country’s northwest.

It is the latest US strike this year against the group in Syria. Along with its Western and Arab allies, the United States has emphasized that Syria must not serve as a base for “terrorist” groups after the toppling of President Bashar al-Assad in December.

On Friday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces “conducted a precision airstrike in northwest Syria, killing Wasim Tahsin Bayraqdar, a senior leadership facilitator of the terrorist organization Hurras al-Din,” the military said in a statement.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said a drone strike on a car killed Bayraqdar.

Last Sunday, CENTCOM said it killed “a senior finance and logistics official” in Hurras al-Din.

That came after CENTCOM last month reported killing another senior Hurras al-Din operative, Muhammad Salah al-Zabir, in an airstrike also in the northwest.

The US-based SITE Intelligence Group said Hurras al-Din was founded in February 2018.

The group did not publicly confirm its allegiance to al-Qaeda until its dissolution announcement in January.

The United States designated Hurras al-Din as a “terrorist” organization in 2019.