Global

US says supports Somalian PM’s efforts for rapid, credible elections

2 hours ago
Add Comment
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

NAIROBI (Reuters): The United States has said the attempted suspension of Somalian Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble was alarming and that it supported his efforts for rapid and credible elections.

The US State Department African Affairs Bureau said in a tweet late on Monday that it was also prepared to act against those obstructing Somalia’s path to peace.

On Monday, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said he had suspended Roble’s powers for suspected corruption, a move the prime minister described as a coup attempt, escalating a power struggle between the two leaders.

You may also like

About the author

The Frontier Post

View all posts

Leave a Reply