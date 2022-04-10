US says won’t transfer MiG-29 jets to Ukraine via base in Germany

NEW YORK (TASS): The United States still does not share the idea of transferring Soviet-made fighter jets to Ukraine through German territory. This was stated by Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan in an interview with NBC, aired on Sunday.

“The only thing the US expressed doubt about was sending fighter jets through the American base in Germany. <…> If a country in Eastern Europe wants to supply [Ukraine] MiG-29 or other Soviet-made aircraft, then we said that this their own decision. We said that we would not send them [planes] from Germany,” he stressed.

Earlier, the Polish Foreign Ministry said that the authorities of the republic are ready to immediately and free of charge send all of their 28 MiG-29 fighters to the Ramstein airbase in Germany and transfer them to the United States.

American officials first admitted that Warsaw did not agree on this proposal with Washington, and then publicly rejected the idea of the Polish side.

The official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov, warned on March 6 that the use of the airfield network of neighboring countries for basing Ukrainian military aviation with its subsequent use against the Russian Armed Forces could be regarded as involving these states in an armed conflict.

The US authorities are actively working on the question of when the US will be able to resume the work of its embassy in Kyiv, said Jake Sullivan.

He was asked when the American diplomats intend to return to Kyiv, given that a number of European countries have already reopened their embassies in the Ukrainian capital. “We are working on the question of when we can restore our diplomatic presence in Kyiv. Our security specialists are working on this decision, they are actively working on it,” Jake Sullivan said.

“In the meantime, however, <…> the United States is actively sending resources, weapons, military equipment, as well as diplomatic resources to support the Ukrainians,” Sullivan continued.

“It is the United States that is taking the lead in arranging and delivering not only our own military resources, but also those of our allies and partners. So while we are [only] working to get American diplomats back to the country, we will continue to do so.”, – added the representative of the White House.

Sullivan, in connection with military aid to Ukraine, was asked whether U.S. President Joe Biden has now given permission to send weapons to Kiev “that could be used to strike inside Russia.”

“Our focus is on helping Ukrainians defend their territory and take back territory inside Ukraine,” the US leader’s aide Jake Sullivan replied.

At the same time, he said that Washington is currently considering the possibility of supplying some new weapons systems, the use of which will require additional training for the Ukrainian military. “The US is considering [sending] systems that will require some training for the Ukrainians,” he said, answering a question about whether Biden gave permission for the Pentagon to train the Ukrainian military. Sullivan did not specify what those weapons systems were. “We are also considering the transfer by our allies and partners of weapons systems that the Ukrainians already know how to use,” he added.

Earlier, a State Department spokesman reported that the main part of the United States diplomatic corps in Ukraine is now working from Poland. Prior to this, the United States decided to temporarily relocate its embassy in Ukraine from Kyiv to Lvov.

