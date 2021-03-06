US Secretary of Defense announces new nominations

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Sec-retary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced on Saturday that the president has made the following nominations:

Air Force Brig. Gen. John M. Breazeale has been nominated to the grade of major general. Breazeale is currently serving as the mobilization assistant to the commander, Headquarters Air Combat Command, Joi-nt Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Matthew J. Burger has been nominated to the grade of major general. Burger is currently serving as the deputy commander, Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Kenneth R. Council has been nominated to the grade of major general. Council is currently serving as the mobilization assistant to the commander, U.S. Transportation Command; and commander, Joint Tra-nsportation Reserve Unit, U.S. Transportation Com-mand, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Daniel J. Heires has been nominated to the grade of major general. Heires is currently serving as the mobilization assistant to the commander, 7th Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, Osan Air Base, South Korea.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Erich C. Novak has been nominated to the grade of major general. Novak is currently serving as the mobilization assistant to the commander, Headquarters Air Force Global Strike Command, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeffrey T. Pennington has been nominated to the grade of major general. Pennington is currently serving as the commander, 4th Air Force, Air Force Reserve Command, March Air Reserve Base, California.

Air Force Brig. Gen. John N. Tree has been nominated to the grade of major general. Tree is currently serving as the mobilization assistant to the chief of staff, U.S. Air Force, Pent-agon, Washington, D.C.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Constance M. Von Hoffm-an has been nominated to the grade of major general. Von Hoffman is currently serving as the mobilization assistant to the commander, Air Force Sustainment Center, Air Force Materiel Command, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.