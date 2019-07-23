US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on PM Imran

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Pakistan House in Washington DC on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and Ambassador of Pakistan to the US Dr Asad Majeed Khan were present during the meeting.

The meeting comes during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first official visit to Washington as premier since his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) assumed power following the July 2018 general elections.

PM Khan is visiting the US on an invitation from US President Donald Trump, who hosted him at the White House on Monday.

Among many other positive statements during the meeting, Trump offered to mediate the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan.

“I will say that we have a very good relationship with India. I know that your relationship was strained a little bit … maybe a lot,” Trump said.

“If I can help, I would love to be a mediator. If I can do anything to help, let me know,” the US president added.

In addition, Khan said: “The USA is the most powerful country in the world and it can play a very important role for peace in the subcontinent.

“Over a billion people at moment are held hostage to Kashmir situation and I believe that President Trump can bring two countries together,” the PM added.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked US President Donald Trump for “his warm & gracious hospitality, his understanding of Pakistan’s point of view & his wonderful way of putting our entire delegation at ease.

“Appreciate the President taking out time to show us the historic White House private quarters,” PM Imran said in a series of tweets.

The prime minister assured the US president that Pakistan would “do everything within its power to facilitate the Afghan peace process”.

“I want to assure President Trump Pakistan will do everything within its power to facilitate the Afghan peace process. The world owes it to the long-suffering Afghan people to bring about peace after 4 decades of conflict,” he said.

PM Imran also spoke about President Trump’s mediation offer, and India’s reaction to it.

“Surprised by reaction of India to Pres Trump’s offer of mediation to bring Pak & India to dialogue table for resolving Kashmir conflict which has held subcontinent hostage for 70 yrs. Generations of Kashmiris have suffered & are suffering daily and need conflict resolution,” he said.