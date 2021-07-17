US Seeks New Key to Central Asia

Peter Akopov

Afghanistan’s problems are discussed in neighboring Uzbekistan – at a serious international level. The conference “Central and South Asia: Regional Interconnection. Threats and Opportunities” was supposed to meet in Tashkent in the spring, but was postponed due to the pandemic. And now it is coming at an opportune moment – the situation in Afghanistan is getting more complicated every day: the Americans have practically left, the Taliban are returning.

In these circumstances, it is extremely important that Afghan President Ghani, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the foreign ministers of Russia , China , Central Asian countries and even the head of the EU diplomatic department Borrell arrived in Tashkent. Yes, there are no Taliban representatives there – but the current Afghan leadership should have heard the positions of the key neighboring powers: serious negotiations with the Taliban are needed to create a new coalition power. Otherwise, the civil war in Afghanistan will flare up with renewed vigor, and none of its neighbors are interested in this, including Uzbekistan , the largest state in terms of population among the Central Asian former Soviet republics.

The idea of the Tashkent meeting belongs to the Pre-sident of Uzbekistan Shav-kat Mirziyoyev, who has been changing his country for the fifth year already. H-e headed Uzbekistan at the end of 2016, having served as prime minister for 13 years. Almost immediately, Mirziyoyev began serious reforms, both foreign policy and internal. Moreover, the former are needed to ensure the latter – openness and an active foreign policy is a continuation of internal political changes.

Indeed, before that, Uzbekistan spent a quarter of a century in a frozen state. Of course, the first President Islam Karimov did not close the country almost completely, as was done in Turkmenistan, whose authorities chose voluntary self-isolation, but Uzbekistan was also quite wary of the outside world.

After the collapse of the USSR, Karimov retained not only power, but in many respects also the way of life of Uzbekistan – he renamed the Communist Party, authorities and state farms, but the state’s strict control over everything and everyone, including the ec-onomy, remained. Karimov was afraid of shocks – and foreign influence, no matter which one: Islamist, Ame-rican, Chinese, Russian. The largest country in Central Asia (and in terms of population, 34 million Uzbekistan is comparable to all the other four states of the region, in which 40 million live) turned out to be closed on itself – even relations with neighbors were very limited.

What can we say about the integration processes in the post-Soviet space. Uzbekistan did not join the Eurasian Economic Union, twice suspended its membership in the CSTO. Mirziyoyev immediately began to discover the country – carefully but consistently. Now Tashkent has received observer status in the Eurasian Union, foreign investments are actively attracted. And all this in order to ensure internal restructuring, or, as it is called in Uzbekistan, revival, renaissance.

The meaning of which is to raise the level and quality of life. After all, millions of Uzbeks have lived and are living very poorly. Previously, the authorities simply did not recognize this – and the very fact of talking about poverty became an important sign of the new policy. Formally, perestroika in Uzbekistan is proceeding by the same methods as in the USSR (because when it was going on in the Union, in Uzbekistan, to put it mildly, it was sabotaged): censorship restrictions are loosened, freedom of entrepreneurship is given, foreign investment is attracted. But one should not call Mirziyoyev an Uzbek Gorbachev – the sad experience of Gorbachev’s perestroika in Uzbekistan is nevertheless taken into account and acted carefully, avoiding confusion and vacillation. Mirziyoyev clearly focuses on other reforms, Chinese – he certainly wants to repeat the success of Deng Xiaoping.

It is clear that Uzbekistan is not China, but there are enough prerequisites for successful reforms. A hardworking and numerous people (in terms of the population actually living in the country, Uzbekistan has already overtaken Ukraine, that is, it has become the second after Russia from among the former Soviet republics), which can work not only in agriculture. Yes, the Soviet industrial potential has been largely lost, but the Uzbek economy can still be restarted. For this, it is necessary to train personnel – and the government really began to pay a lot of attention to higher education – and to attract external investments. There are quite a lot of people willing to invest in Uzbekistan. There are various rich Arab countries, Turkey, China, and, of course, Russia. And Europe with the USA – the latter generally pay special attention to Uzbekistan.

And it is understandable why – after all, this is a key country in Central Asia. American interest in Uzbekistan increased sharply after 2001, when the United States occupied Afghanistan. Then Islam Karimov provided the Americans with a military base for the transfer of troops to a neighboring country – and guests from Washington often visited Tashkent. In just five months after October 2001 (when the decision was made to invade Afghanistan), 18 senators and nine congressmen visited Uzbekistan – no other post-Soviet republic has ever known such a massive landing.

But the Americans ruined everything for themselves – after the suppression of the 2005 unrest in Andijan, they began to threaten Tashkent with punishment for violating human rights. And soon they lost a military base.

The second attack on Uzbekistan was made by the United States in the early tenths – against the background of preparations for the withdrawal of most of the troops from Afghanistan. Then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton came to Tashkent twice. Soon Karimov suspended his membership in the CSTO – but relations with the United States did not develop.

And the third act began already under President Mirziyoyev. In 2018, he flew to the United States, held talks with Trump and secured promises of investment and support for economic reform. Indeed, Americans have begun to weaken criticism of the Uzbek authorities, in particular for restrictions on religious freedoms. Wash-ington promises to help Uzbekistan join the WTO.

Of course, Tashkent is not going to play a giveaway with the Americans – for example, to carry out thoughtless liberalization of legislation. They expect to use the interest of the States in their country to remove trade barriers, improve investment ratings and the overall image of the republic on the world stage (which should also affect investments). All this is understandable and not surprising. But there is one problem that is potentially dangerous for Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek society and authorities have lived in a semi-isolation regime for a very long time – the discovery will undoubtedly benefit them. The authorities have an understanding of the need for decisive but cautious reforms, but they have no experience of working in an open, so-called competitive space. What are we talking about?

That as soon as serious Western investments appear in the country, Western human rights activists, educational programs and funds, cultural projects, grants for the media, and so on will also come. But is this all necessary for Uzbekistan itself? We need a world-class education, honest media (Mirziyoyev himself always talks about openness and freedom of speech, as well as about the need for real protection of human rights). And with interference in their internal affairs – and even more so with subversive work – the Uzbek authorities are confident that they will cope.

Everything is so – only Western “teachers” will not directly call for the overthrow of the current government. No, they will train local specialists of the “humanitarian” profile, who will immediately turn out to be head and shoulders above the “old” local cadres. And gradually “new and advanced” will take key places, as it was in Ukr-aine. Of course, Uzbekistan is not Ukraine, and it is foolish to consider all those who have gone through the “Western school” as agents of the influence of external forces. But, we repeat, sometimes a small but active group of “infected” is enough to cause big problems.

Now this may seem like a vain alarmism, and indeed something irrelevant, but it is better to warn our eastern friends in advance. Already now, the States are trying to find several thousand of their Afghan “employees” in Uzbekistan – as if temporarily, until they receive an American visa – and generously pay for their stay. Say, “this is different”? No, it’s all the same – just under a different pretext.