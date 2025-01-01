US Senate confirms Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary

WASHINGTON (AA) : The US Senate approved the nomination of Scott Bessent on Monday to be secretary of the Department of Treasury.

President Donald Trump’s pick was confirmed in a 68-29 vote.

During his confirmation hearing on Jan. 16, Bessent, 62, said he would unleash a new economic “golden age” for the American economy by implementing pro-growth regulatory policies, reducing taxes and boosting American energy production.

Bessent is the fifth nominee to be Senate-approved following Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.