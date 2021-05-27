US Senate confirms Wormuth as first female Army secretary

WASHINGTON DC (Age-ncies): The Senate on Thursday confirmed President Biden’s nominee to be Army secretary, making her the first woman in the job a day after a procedural mixup stalled her historic appointment.

The Senate approved Christine Wormuth’s nomination to lead the Army by unanimous consent on Thursday morning after confirming and then un-confirming her the night before.

On Wednesday night, the Senate appeared to approve Wormuth’s nomination to be Army secretary when Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) took to the floor and got unanimous consent to confirm Wormuth, as well as a batch of military nominations.

But a couple hours later, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) got unanimous consent to “vitiate” the earlier action on Wormuth, rescinding her confirmation.

Wormuth had already tweeted that she was “honored” to be confirmed, and Schumer and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston had both congratulated her in since deleted tweets.

It’s unclear why the Senate temporarily reversed her confirmation. Schumer did not explain why on the Senate floor, and his office has not responded to a request for comment.

But it proved to be just a momentary hiccup for a nominee that is widely respected on both sides of the aisle and sailed through her Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing earlier this month.

The panel advanced Wormuth in a voice vote earlier this week, about a week and a half at a confirmation hearing in which she vowed to be a vocal advocate for the Army in budget fights among the se-rvices. She also expressed concern about whether National Guard and reserve forces are being overused.

Wormuth worked in the Pentagon during the Obama administration and most recently has served as the director of the International Security and Defense Policy Center at the RAND Corp.

Wormuth also served as the head of Biden’s Pentagon transition team, a role she took over after Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks stepped aside to focus on her own confirmation process.