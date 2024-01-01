US Senate majority leader says Israel has right to defend itself against Hezbollah

WASHINGTON: US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that Israel had the right to defend itself against Hezbollah, when asked about a rocket attack on a football field in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 children and teenagers.

Israel accused the Iran-backed group of being behind that attack while Hezbollah denied any responsibility for the strike that raised fears of a wider regional war.

“Israel has every right to defend itself against Hezbollah like they do against Hamas,” Schumer told CBS News in an interview.