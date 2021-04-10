US senators criticize Apple

WASHINGTON (Agencies): Apple is refusing to testify at an upcoming US Senate subcommittee hearing on competition issues related to mobile app stores, the bipartisan leaders of the panel said on Friday.

App makers long have accused Apple’s App Store for iPhones and iPads, along with Google’s Play store for Android devices, of engaging in anticompetitive behavior by requiring certain revenue sharing payments and setting strict inclusion rules. A subcommittee hearing was being planned for late April but no date has been set yet.

Senators Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, and Mike Lee, a Republican, said they wrote to the tech giant’s Chief Executive Tim Cook on Friday urging the company to reconsider.