US sends additional security assistance to Ukraine

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: This afternoon, April 21, the Department of Defense announces the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to an additional $800 million tailored to meet critical Ukrainian needs for today’s fight as Russian forces launch a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine. This authorization is the eighth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

Capabilities in this package include: 72 155mm Ho-witzers and 144,000 artill-ery rounds; 72 Tactical Ve-hicles to tow 155mm Howi-tzers; Over 121 Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems; and Field equipment and spare parts.

This commitment, together with the 18 155mm howitzers announced on April 13, provides enough artillery systems to equip five battalions. The United States has now committed more than $4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration, including approximately $3.4 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked invasion on February 24.

The United States also continues to work with its Allies and partners to identify and provide Ukraine with additional capabilities.

The United States will continue to utilize all available tools to support Ukrai-ne’s Armed Forces in the face of Russian aggression.

The United States is also imposing a ban on the reception in its ports of ships that sail under the flag of Russia or are otherwise associated with the Russia. This was announced by US President Joe Biden, speaking on Thursday at the White House with a brief speech on the situation around Ukraine.

“Today, I am announcing that the United States will ban Russian-linked ships from our ports, as it did in Europe. This means that no ship flying the Russian flag, owned or operated by a person from Russia, will not be allowed to dock in the [ports] of the United States or have access to our shores,” he said.

Washington is sending Ukraine a new $800 million military aid package that includes heavy artillery and 144,000 rounds, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Biden said. “Today, I am announcing an additional $800 million [in aid] to further strengthen Ukraine’s ability to fight in the east, in the Donbass. This package includes heavy artillery pieces, dozens of howitzers, as well as 144,000 ammunition for these howitzers. It also includes more tactical UAVs,” he said.

According to Biden, the US administration will send an additional request to the US Congress next week for increased military assistance to Kiev. “I have almost exhausted my authority in terms of allocating funds that Congress provided for Ukraine <…> last month. <…> Next week I will have to send an additional budget request to Congress to ensure the uninterrupted supply of weapons and ammunition to Kiev”, he said.

Washington and its allies are moving as quickly as possible when transferring new weapons to Ukraine, sending systems specifically for fighting in the Donbass, Biden said. “The United States, our allies and partners are acting as quickly as possible to further provide Ukraine <…> with the weapons that its forces need to defend the country,” he said. As the American leader explained, we are talking about military equipment that “meets the needs of Ukraine” in the light of the fighting in the Donbass and the landscape of the region.

According to Biden, the United States is able to continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine for a long time, the question is whether the West will maintain sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Washington will provide an additional $500 million in economic assistance to Kiev, Biden said.

“Today, the United States announces its intention to provide an additional $500 million in direct economic assistance to the Ukrainian government,” he said. According to him, taking into account this figure, over the past two months, US economic assistance to Ukraine will already amount to $1 billion.

Biden clarified that these funds are allocated to Kiev to stabilize the economy, pay salaries and provide necessary services to the population.

A new American program to accept refugees from Ukraine if they have a sponsor is designed to speed up their arrival in the United States, Biden said. As the American leader stated, the program “will allow Ukrainians seeking asylum to travel directly from Europe to the US” and “will complement the existing legal routes [to enter the country] available to Ukra-inians, including immigrant visas and processing of ref-ugee cases.” “It will enable accelerated migration from Europe to the United States for Ukrainians who have an American sponsor, such as a family or an NGO,” Biden added.

