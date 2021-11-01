US sends command ship to Black Sea for NATO operations

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): Command ship Mount Whitney headed to the Black Sea for joint operations with Alliance forces. This is stated in a message posted on Monday on Twitter by the US Navy’s Sixth Fleet.

“The flagship of the Sixth Fleet [US] Mount Whitney <…> has begun its voyage northward into the Black Sea to conduct operations with our allies and NATO partners in the region,” the statement said.

Earlier, the command of the Sixth Fleet informed about the US plans to send a command ship with officers of the fleet headquarters and the command of the NATO Strike Force and Support Forces (STRIKFORNATO) on board into the Black Sea. The departure date was not specified.

Commenting on the statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Monday pointed out that the demonstration of the US Navy flag does not add stability to the situation in the world.