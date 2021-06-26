US sends missile destroyer to the Black Sea

MOSCOW (Radio Sputnik): The destroyer USS USS Ross with missiles on board should be in the Black Sea to take part in the exercises Sea Breeze.

This was reported on the Twitter page of the Ame-rican Embassy in Kiev.

The exercises in the Bla-ck Sea with the participation of about 30 countries will be held from June 28 to July 10, they will involve 5,000 servicemen and 32 s-hips from 32 countries. Ea-rlier, Sputnik radio reported that the expert said about the US plans to “contain” China in the Pacific Ocean