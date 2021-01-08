US sets new record with nearly 4,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day

WASHINGTON (Sputnik): The global tally of coronavirus infection cases has exceeded 88 million, while the death toll is over 1.89 million and the number of people who have recovered is 49 million, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, the media and other sources.

The United States, India, and Brazil are in the lead in terms of the number of registered coronavirus infections, while the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths has been observed in the United States, Brazil, India, and Mexico, according to Johns Hopkins University.