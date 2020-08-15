US sets up Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: The US deputy defense secretary confirmed Friday that the Pentagon has established a Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force (UAPTF) to improve understanding and gain insight into the nature and origins of UAPs.

David Norquist approved the UAPTF, according to a statement by the Pentagon.

The Department of the Navy, under the cognizance of the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, will lead the UAPTF whose mission will be to detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to US national security.

“As DOD has stated previously, the safety of our personnel and the security of our operations are of paramount concern. The Department of Defense and the military departments take any incursions by unauthorized aircraft into our training ranges or designated airspace very seriously and examine each report,” it said.

That includes examinations of incursions that are initially reported as UAP when the observer cannot immediately identify what he or she is observing, it added.

Courtesy: (Yenisafak)