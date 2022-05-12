US signs protocol to combat cybercrime

F.P. Report

STRASBOURG: At the Council of Europe (COE) headquarters in Strasbourg, France, on May 12, Deputy Assistant Attorney General (DAAG) Richard Downing of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Criminal Division signed the Second Addi-tional Protocol to the Co-nvention on Cybercrime on enhanced cooperation and disclosure of electronic evidence on behalf of the U.S. government. This strengthening and expansion of the multilateral international tr-eaty commonly called the Budapest Convention is pa-rt of the United States’ st-eadfast commitment to he-lping nations, including the United States, fight cybercrime by obtaining access to needed electronic evidence.

The Second Additional Protocol to the Budapest Convention will accelerate cooperation among parties to protect our citizens from cybercrime and hold criminals accountable. As cybercrime proliferates, electronic evidence is increasingly stored in different jurisdictions.

The Second Additional Protocol is specifically des-igned to help law enforcement authorities obtain ac-cess to such electronic evidence, with new tools inc-luding direct cooperation with service providers and registrars, expedited means to obtain subscriber information and traffic data ass-ociated with criminal activity, and expedited cooperation in obtaining stored co-mputer data in emergenci-es. All these tools are subje-ct to a system of human rig-hts and rule of law safegu-ards.

At the signing, DAAG Downing said, “The Budapest Convention is a truly remarkable international instrument. Its technology-neutral approach to cybercrime has created an enduring framework for cooperation that ensures law enforcement has the tools they need to respond to new criminal methods.” He noted that 66 countries are currently party to the Convention and more accede every year.

Today’s signing, which took place within the fram-ework of an international conference on enhanced cooperation and disclosure of electronic evidence held in cooperation with the Ita-lian Presidency of the COE Committee of Ministers, was the culmination of ne-arly four years of negotiation by the U.S. delegation, composed of U.S. Depart-ment of Justice and Depart-ment of State representatives.

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs is a leading donor to the Council of Europe Cybercrime Program, which provides crucial advice and technical assistance to help countries join and implement the Budapest Convention.

The United States rem-ains committed to the Bud-apest Convention as the pr-emier international legal in-strument for fighting cybercrime. As DAAG Downing said today, “It is our collective vision that every country that is serious about fighting cybercrime and that provides for the protection of human rights should become party to the Budapest Convention. The Convention strikes the right balance between imposing obligations on nations to have robust laws and capabilities and providing the flexibility necessary for nations with different legal systems to join.”