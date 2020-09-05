US special envoy for the Sahel Region travels to France

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Special Envoy for the Sahel Region Dr. J. Peter Pham will travel to Mauritania September 6-9, France September 10-12, and Niger September 12-16.

During his travels, Special Envoy Pham will coordinate with and demonstrate U.S. support for African-led initiatives to fight extremism and enhance security and governance in the region, incl-uding G5 Sahel and Econ-omic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) efforts for a timely, civilian-led transition to constitutional order in Mali.

In addition, Pham will underscore the U.S. partnership with both Maurita-nia and Niger. His meetings with government officials, civil society, and others will explore ways the U.S. can work with partners to prevent and address allegations of human rights violations in the Sahel, strengthen civic space, and discuss preparations for upcoming West African elections.

In Mauritania, Special Envoy Pham will meet with Mauritanian officials as well as the G5 Sahel Executive Secretariat.

In Niger, Special Envoy Pham will meet with Nigerien officials to discuss both the U.S.-Niger partnership and their roles as both the rotating Presi-dency of ECOWAS and the Presidency of the UN Sec-urity Council for Septe-mber. In France, Special Envoy Pham will meet with French officials to discuss events in Mali and ways to advance support of regional efforts to address the drivers of insecurity, contain the spread of violence, and stabilize the region.