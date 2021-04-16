US special envoy Lenderking returns from UAE

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking returned on April 16 from travel to Germany and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In Berlin, he met with representatives from the UN Security Council permanent member states, as well as Germany, Kuwait, Sweden, and the EU to discuss the importance of reaching a lasting solution to the conflict and taking action to mitigate the humanitarian and economic crisis.

These next steps include ending the Houthi assault on Marib, facilitating UN inspection and repair of the SAFER oil tanker, and supporting the Republic of Y-emen Government’s efforts to stabilize the Yemeni eco-nomy and ease the humanitarian crisis. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and German Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Near and Middle East Dr. Philipp Ackermann expressed Germany’s full support of the UN-led peace efforts in a joint meeting with the Special Envoy, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Robin Quinville, and UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths.

In the UAE, Special Envoy Lenderking met with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss the importance of full implementation of the Riyadh Agreement and a united Republic of Yemen Government.

Special Envoys Lenderking and Griffiths continue to work side-by-side to encourage the swift delivery of fuel into Yemen and re-initiate political talks with the support of the Government of Oman.

We need all parties to commit seriously and negotiate in good faith. People are suffering.