US Special Representatives for Afghanistan meet Indonesian FM in New York

NEW YORK (Agencies): Thomas West, the US Special Representative to Afghanistan, and Rina Amiri, the US Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights in Afghanistan, met with the Indonesian Foreign Minister in New York.

According to a tweet posted on Thomas West’s Twitter handle, he and Rina Amiri met the Foreign Minister of Indonesia, Retno Marsudi, in New York, US, discussing the US-Indonesia collaboration on Afghanistan.

The US Special Representative, West, referred to Marsudi in his tweet as a “tireless advocate for Afghan girls and women.”

Meanwhile, Rina Amiri tweeted that she spoke with Tariq Ali Bakhit, the Special Representative of the OIC for Afghanistan, on supporting women and youth in Afghanistan.

According to Amiri, the US Special Envoy for Human Rights, Women, and Girls in Afghanistan, it was decided at this meeting that promoting Afghan girls’ right to education should be tied to women’s right to work.

The special representatives of the US for Afghanistan, along with rights organizations, have consistently pressed the Taliban to reopen schools for Afghan girls and allow women to work in Afghanistan after the group enforced draconian restrictions marginalizing women from Afghan society.

