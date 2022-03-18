US State Department: Taking measures to minimize consequences of new sanctions

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): The West is trying to take measures to minimize the undesirable consequences of new sanctions against the Russian Federation. This was announced on Friday at a briefing for foreign journalists on the restrictions of the West against the Russian Federation, a high-ranking representative of the US State Department.

She noted that Western countries “are taking steps to mitigate undesirable consequences.” As the employee of the State Department explained, the US Department of the Treasury is working on this, in particular. “We continue to follow this very closely, especially in terms of world commodity prices,” the representative of the Foreign Ministry added.

Speaking of sanctions against the Russian Federation, a State Department official said: “We understand that there are consequences for the Russians.” At the same time, she assured that “the authorities of the Russian Federation are the target.”

She also said that the United States intends to take action against those states that are ready to help Russia circumvent new Western sanctions or accept its financial means.

“And, again, [I say] to make it clear that there will be consequences if countr-ies seek to help Russia ev-ade or circumvent our sanctions or become a haven for Russian money,” the US Foreign Office official said.

She declined to specify whether the US is trying to convince India to join a “coalition” of countries that have used various restrictive measures against Russia in connection with its special operation in Ukraine. “There is a broad, global consensus in favor of the need to take action to support Ukraine and ensure that Russia pays for its aggression,” the diplomat argued. According to her, the United States will continue to interact on a large scale “with partners around the world”, urging them to join efforts aimed at applying restrictions against Moscow.

The US has warned Chi-na that backing Russia for its special operation in Uk-raine would have negative repercussions for Beijing’s relationship with the collective West, a State Department spokeswoman said.

“PRC was an exception to the rule – in the sense of not joining the community of nations in condemning this unprovoked, unjustified and illegal invasion of Ukraine, in calling for a c-easefire and imposing costs on Russia, the Russian government for its actions,” the American diplomat argued. these concerns directly [in dialogue with Beijing].” “Especially in terms of any future support that China would provide to Russia <…>. And we have clearly signaled the implications for China’s relations with us, as well as our allies and partners in Europe, as well as in the regions of the Indian and Pacific Oceans,” – the presenter of the briefing emphasized.

“I would say that [in the current situation around Ukraine] it’s really about taking a firm stand on the principles that the countries of the world, including China, have committed to uphold, including, above all, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” – said the representative of the State Department.

She recalled that just a couple of hours ago, a conversation took place via video link between US Pre-sident Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. And on March 14, a meeting was held in Rome between the head of the office of the Commission of the Central Committee of the Comm-unist Party of China on Foreign Affairs, Politburo member Yang Jiechi and US presidential assistant for national security Jake Sullivan, the diplomat continued. The “key goal” of these and other US contacts with China, she said, is to convey to Beijing Washington’s “concerns” about its support for Moscow “and discuss the implications for the relationship.” “We would again call on the PRC to act on its obligations to uphold sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the briefing host said. “Because,” she says, “that’s exactly what this conflict is about.”

She and other senior US State Department officials at the briefing left unanswered a Chinese journalist’s question about what “assurances or guarantees” Washington could give Beijing to encourage it to adhere to Western sanctions on Russia.

