US strikes Iran-backed targets in Syria in response to attacks on American troops: CENTCOM

DAMASCUS (Agencies): US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that its forces launched strikes on nine targets in two locations in Syria, targeting groups associated with Iran in response to multiple attacks on US personnel in the region over the past 24 hours.

The strikes aimed to degrade the Iranian-backed groups’ ability to plan and execute future attacks on US and Coalition forces, who are in Syria for counter-ISIS operations, CENTCOM added.

“Attacks against US and coalition partners in the region will not be tolerated,” said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM commander. “We will continue to take every step necessary to protect our personnel and coalition partners and respond to reckless attacks.”

The US has occasionally carried out strikes against targets linked to Iran in both Iraq and Syria. In February, the US launched airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against more than 85 targets linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and militias it backs, in retaliation for a deadly attack on US troops.

“These strikes will degrade the Iranian backed groups’ ability to plan and launch future attacks on US and Coalition forces,” the US military said after the most recent strikes.

The US has 900 troops in Syria, and 2,500 more in neighboring Iraq, on a mission to advise and assist local forces trying to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State, which in 2014 seized large swathes of both countries but was later defeated.

The US has sent warships and fighter aircraft to the region since the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted on Oct. 7,to try to deter Iran and Iran-backed groups.

US forces have also helped shoot down projectiles that Iran launched toward Israel this year.