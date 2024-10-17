US strikes underground Houthi weapons storage locations in Yemen

WASHINGTON (AA) : The US military conducted precision strikes Wednesday against five hardened underground weapons storage locations in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

“U.S. forces targeted several of the Houthis’ underground facilities housing various weapons components of types that the Houthis have used to target civilian and military vessels throughout the region,” defense chief Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

It was a “unique demonstration” of the US’ ability to target facilities that “our adversaries seek to keep out of reach, no matter how deeply buried underground, hardened, or fortified,” he added.

“The employment of U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit long-range stealth bombers demonstrate U.S. global strike capabilities to take action against these targets when necessary, anytime, anywhere,” he said.

At the direction of President Joe Biden, Austin said he authorized the targeted strikes to further degrade the Houthis’ capability to continue their “destabilizing behavior” and to protect and defend US forces and personnel “in one of the world’s most critical waterways.”

Underlining that for more than a year, the Houthis have “recklessly and unlawfully” attacked US and international vessels transiting the Red Sea, the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden, Austin said the Iranian-back group “illegal attacks” continue to disrupt the free flow of international commerce, threaten environmental catastrophe and put innocent civilian lives and US and partner forces’ lives at risk.

“Again, the United States will not hesitate to take action to defend American lives and assets; to deter attacks against civilians and our regional partners; and to protect freedom of navigation and increase the safety and security in these waterways for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels.

“We will continue to make clear to the Houthis that there will be consequences for their illegal and reckless attacks,” he added.

Separately, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said damage assessments are underway but they “do not indicate civilian casualties.”

The Red Sea is a critical global sea route, frequently used for oil and fuel shipments. In recent months, Houthi forces have targeted Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea and the nearby Gulf of Aden, in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli offensive since Oct. 7, 2023.

Earlier this year, Austin announced the launch of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a multinational mission designed to counter Houthi attacks in the region.