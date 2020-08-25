US: Sudan terror delisting a ‘critical priority’

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: In an official statement, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok today in Khartoum discussed “continued US support for the civilian-led transitional government and noted that rescission of Sudan’s State Sponsor of Terrorism designation remains a critical bilateral priority for both countries.”

The statement adds that “the Secretary and Prime Minister also discussed positive developments in the Sudan-Israel relationship.”

He also urged the Sudanese leader to protect Darfuris and other marginalized groups, and urged justice for those responsible for abuses against the groups.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo writes on Twitter that he discussed “deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship,” with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and Sudanese Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the head of the ruling sovereign council.

“Met with Sudanese Sovereign Council Chair General Burhan to reaffirm US support for the civilian-led transitional government and support for the deepening Israel-Sudan bilateral relationship,” reads a tweet on Pompeo’s official account.

He also tweets that he met with Hamdok “to underscore U.S. support for Sudan’s democratic transition and discuss Sudan’s commitment to deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship,” reads a tweet on his official account.

Hamdok earlier described his meeting with Pompeo as “great” and tweeted in English that they had a “direct & transparent conversation” about removing Sudan from the US terror list, bilateral relations and the US government’s support for the civilian-led transitional government in Sudan.

However, he appeared to push back against the idea of making peace with Israel. The prime minister urged the Trump administration not to link the removal of Sudan’s name from its list of state sponsors of terrorism to the normalization of ties with Israel, said Information Minister Fasial Saleh.

“The transitional government does not have the mandate … to decide on normalization with Israel. This matter will be decided after the completion of the transitional authority,” said Saleh. He was referring to the legislative body which has yet to be formed.

Meanwhile, Sudan has not released any details about a meeting between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sovereign Council leader Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan.

However, a Sudanese military official says their talks focused on “the next step toward normalization and incentives that Sudan will gain.” He speaks on condition of anonymity because of he is not authorized to brief reporters.

Burhan has reportedly pushed for normalization with Israel and met secretly with Netanyahu in Uganda earlier this year.