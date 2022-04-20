MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): The United States has supplied Ukraine with Russian Mi-17 helicopters, which were previously ordered for Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

“On April 13, the United States announced another package of military assistance (to Ukraine ). Dozens of howitzers, thousands of artillery shells, hundreds of armored personnel carriers, as well as Russian-made Mi-17 helicopters will be handed over to Kiev, from which peaceful cities of the DPR and LPR will then be fired, and, possibly, and the territory of Russia – as some figures in Ukraine have stated,” Zakharova said at a briefing.

“It is interesting that the Pentagon has previously ordered helicopters supplied to Ukraine for the Afghan army,” she added.

Zakharova said that not a single Ukrainian nationalist involved in crimes against the civilian population and the Russian military will escape just retribution.

“The collection of information about the criminal acts of the Kiev regime is carried out by the Investigative Committee of Russia in cooperation with the International Public Tribunal for Ukraine… All materials will be carefully studied, attached to criminal cases and presented to the court. Not a single Ukrainian nationalist involved in crimes against the civilian population and Russian military personnel will not escape from just retribution,” she said. Zak-harova stressed that representatives from more than 20 countries take part in the work of the International Public Tribunal.

Poland says they are supplying Ukraine with we-apons: Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawi-ecki said that the republic is involved in the supply of weapons to Ukraine “to pr-otect life, buildings and territories.” He announced this on Wednesday at a briefing, answering a question about the supply of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.

“We are closely cooperating with NATO, with NATO headquarters in Brussels, in all actions that are related to helping Ukraine. We do not disclose the details of these operations for obvious reasons. I can say that we are trying to help in the delivery of weapons that serve for defense – protection of life, protection of buildings, protection of territories,” Morawiecki said.

On Wednesday, the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that it had not received new aircraft from Western partners. According to a statement posted on the command’s Facebook page, Kiev was provided only with spare parts and components for the restoration and repair of the fleet of aircraft that are in service, which will allow putting into operation more technology.

