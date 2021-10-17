US supply chain woes to stretch into 2022: Pete

WASHINGTON DC (Ag-encies): The US transportation secretary on Sunday warned that America’s supply chain woes including clogged ports will drag into next year, potentially cram-ping the upcoming holiday shopping season in the world’s largest economy.

Pete Buttigieg did the rounds on US political talk shows to stress that President Joe Biden’s administration was doing everything it could to alleviate congestion at the country’s overloaded ports, railways and roads, and that the government will “re-evaluate all of our options” to relieve the bottlenecks.

But “a lot of the challenges that we have been experiencing this year will continue into next year,” the transport chief and former presidential candidate told CNN’s “State of the Union” show. Buttigieg ad-ded that the supply side cr-unch was being exacerbated by extraordinary pent-up demand in the US.

“Demand is off the charts, retail sales are through the roof,” he said, and the country’s transportation and shipping infrastructure has been unable to keep up.

With the Christmas holiday season gearing up as America’s coronavirus-battered economy rebounds, US retailers are taking unprecedented steps to try to navigate around myriad supply chain obstacles.

Biden recently announced a commitment by the Port of Los Angeles to begin 24-hour operations in an effort to ease congestion which has seen multiple cargo ships anchored off the coast awaiting opportunities to unload.

Analysts have pointed to knock-on effects through the US economy.

Allianz chief economic advisor Mohamed El-Erian, speaking to “Fox News Sunday” about the supply chain crunch, called it “the everything shortage.”

“Things will get worse before they get better,” he said. “So we’re going to have more shortages of goods, we’re going to have higher prices, inflation will remain in the four-to-five percent level. And it’s just going to take time to sort these things out.”

Congress meanwhile is grappling with passing two huge portions of Biden’s domestic agenda: a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to upgrade roads, bridges and ports, and his even bigger Build Back Better social spending program.

“We’ve got to get this done,” Buttigieg said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

The infrastructure bill has bipartisan support. But the massive package that expands the social safety net and addresses the climate crisis faces opposition from within the president’s own Democratic camp as well as from Republicans, pushing Biden to consider paring it back.

Sen. Ron hoping for ‘Democratic gridlock’ on reconciliation package: As Democrats continue to feud internally over the content and price tag of President Biden’s proposed $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said on Sunday he hopes the disagreements eventually result in the legislation’s defeat.

“I hope for Democrat gridlock,” Johnson said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morni-ng Futures.” “Oftentimes, in Washington, D.C., gridlock is the better alternative, but when it’s Democrat gridlock, pray for it. I hope that’s exactly what happens.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) previously set a deadline of Oct. 31 for passing Biden’s agenda, which includes a bipartisan infrastructure bill that the Senate already approved in August.

Last week, Pelosi said in a letter that it would be “essential that difficult dec-isions must be made very soon” in an effort to keep t-hat timeline in place. In or-der to do so, Pelosi will ha-ve to unite feuding groups in her caucus including progressive lawmakers, who are pushing for more ambitious policies, and more cautious moderate leaders who have voiced concerns about spending and government overreach.