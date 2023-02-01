US supports free, fair elections in Pakistan: State Department

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) reiterated its stance for free and fair elections in Pakistan.

US will continue to support free and fair elections in Pakistan, said US State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller said in a weekly press briefing.

“That is the – and engage with Pakistan on a bilateral basis to discuss our support for free and fair elections,” Mathew Miller said and reiterated that the US does not take sides while speaking about Pakistan’s politics and they would engage with elected representatives.

“As I’ve said before, we don’t take a position as it comes to – when it comes to political parties in Pakistan, and we will engage with the leaders that the Pakistani people select,” Miller said.

Earlier on September 14, the United States issued a call for timely elections in Pakistan.

“We urge Pakistan to hold free, fair, and timely elections and to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms, and the rule of law,” stated State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller during a press conference.

Miller emphasized the importance of the partnership between Pakistan and the United States, highlighting the relationships between governments and people.