US-Taiwan relations and a new tact

According to a press release of the US Trade Representative, the US authorities and representatives of the Taiwanese administration intend to hold a series of consultations aimed at strengthening economic ties, developing trade, and promoting innovation. The two parties held a virtual meeting organized by the American Institute in Taiwan and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the United States. Both sides agreed to launch the US-Taiwan 21st Century Trade Initiative to develop concrete ways to deepen economic and trade relations, promote joint goals and economic growth. The Taiwan origin US Trade Representative has told the media that the United States and Taiwan are working on electronic payment systems, improving the regulatory framework in the field of trade, combating corruption, environmental measures and agricultural development.

Taiwan, a self-claimed Republic and semi-autonomous nation is pursuing the goal of full autonomy and global recognition of its independent status, but it is facing tough resistance from the People’s Republic of China (PRC), which considers Taiwan as its province and is lobbying for its inclusion into mainland China. Although, the United States had agreed to one China policy and severed its diplomatic relations with Taiwan while establishing trade and economic relations with Beijing in 1979. However, the United States allowed Taiwan to open its representative office in Washington and established the American Institute in Tai Pei to facilitate contacts between the two nations.

Currently, the US Trade Representative (TR) intends to promote US-Taiwan trade and tourism, agricultural development and environmental science but it is not an easy task in Xi era. After the first Asia’s visit of President Biden, the US administration had molded its policy toward Taiwan and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has said that America does not support the independence of Taiwan and intends to expand cooperation with China in regional and global affairs. Apparently, America has changed its approach and adopted a veiled policy regarding Taiwan until the outcome of the war in Ukraine, because America can’t afford a Russo-China alliance and Biden has no dearer than America’s safety and sovereignty in the contemporary world.