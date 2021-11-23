US-Taiwan welcomes EPPD dialogue as an opportunity to deepen cooperation

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez led the second annual U.S.-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue (EPPD), conducted under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in the United States, on November 22, 2021.

AIT and Under Secretary Fernandez were joined by representatives from across the U.S. government for discussions with TECRO, Taiwan Minister of Economic Affairs Mei-hua Wang, Minister of Science and Technology Tsung Tsong Wu, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Tah-ray Yui, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chern-Chyi Chen, and other representatives during the virtual dialogue.

Both sides welcomed the dialogue as an opportunity to deepen cooperation and strengthen the robust economic partnership between the two economies. The dialogue featured extensive discussions on supply chain resiliency, countering economic coercion, promoting the digital economy, strengthening 5G network security, and advancing collaboration in a variety of science and technology fields. Discussions focused on progress made over the past year and identified new areas for cooperation, information sharing, and mutual understanding.

The inaugural EPPD occurred in November 2020 under the auspices of AIT and TECRO to advance cooperation on a broad range of economic issues and forge closer ties between the two economies.