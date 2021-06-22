US team due in Turkey to discuss Afghanistan

ANKARA (AA): A technical delegation from the US Department of Defense is expected to arrive in Turkey on Thursday to discuss progress on efforts to keep Afghanistan’s Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport operational.

According to the sources from Turkey’s National Defense Ministry, the delegation is expected to meet with officials from the ministry and discuss the issue in detail.

The situation in Afghanistan has gained importance in recent weeks after US President Joe Biden announced that all American forces would withdraw from the war-torn country by Sept. 11, with NATO allies to follow suit.

Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the issue at a recent NATO leaders summit in Brussels.

Turkey, whose forces in Afghanistan have always comprised of noncombatant troops, is reported to have offered to guard the airport as questions remain on how security will be assured along major transport routes and at the airport, which is the main gateway to the capital Kabul. Turkey, which be-gan contributing to the sec-urity and assistance operation in Afghanistan in 200-2, has about 2,000 troops in the country. Turkish military trains national security forces.