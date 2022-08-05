US tells China to calm down

Jalil Afridi

WASHINGTON DC: Coordinator of Strategic Communication at the National Security Council in the White House, John Kirby has advised China to stay calm as according to him “nothing has changed” due to the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

Kirby clarified that due to the visit of Nancy Pelosi nothing has changed in the US policy towards One China and not recognizing Taiwan as an independent about state. “We do not support an independent Taiwan” Kirby said.

Kirby warned that US is prepared and its aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan will remain in the region and will continue to conduct its air and sea movements.

Kirby regretted the fact that fact five missiles fired by China landed in Japan waters and termed it “inappropriate.” Due to such activities China is destabilizing the region, Kirby added. Kirby also informed that the US will also conducting ballistic missile test in near future.

When asked whether US businesses operating in China have been informed about the shaky relations between the two countries, Kirby replied in affirmative but also said that they are private businesses therefore government cannot enforce its decision on them.