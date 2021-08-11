US tests ballistic missile

WASHINGTON DC (Agencies): The United States conducted a test launch of a nuclear-capable Minute-man III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Pentagon said Wednesday .

“The 576th Test Squadron pilots worked with our Space Delta 30 mission partners to conduct a working test launch of the Minuteman III missile,” the US Defense Department said on its Twitter account .

The Pentagon expressed confidence that such tests would track the readiness of such weapons systems and “convince our country’s allies that our nuclear deterrent is safe, reliable and effective.” According to open sources, the US has 450 Minuteman III missiles in total.